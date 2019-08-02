× Grammy-nominee Case, jazz sensation Laurin Talese to headline Harrisburg’s Weekender event

HARRISBURG — Two-time Grammy award nominee Case and international jazz sensation Laurin Talese will headline the second annual Weekender festival on August 15-18 in Harrisburg, officials announced at a press conference Friday.

The free community event is a collaboration between the Harrisburg Housing Authority, the City of Harrisburg, The Singer’s Lounge, and Levels Ready Entertainment. It will include three components: a Net Worth Summit, where residents and the surrounding community can learn the basics of entrepreneurship and wealth building; a Community Day, featuring live music, health screenings, and school-supply giveaways; and Music in the Park, a two-day music festival in Reservoir Park that features live performances, food vendors, and more.

The Weekender is designed to promote economic development, family, and a sense of community in the city, all while bringing to light how the services offered by HHA can produce life-changing results in our communities, organizers say.

