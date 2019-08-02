Hundreds of fish found dead in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - The water in LeTort Spring Run in Cumberland County appears to be back to normal after a fish kill Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission says, initial counts show about 250 wild brown trout and 75 smaller fish were found dead in the water near Post Road where a strong chemical odor was detected.

"Obviously we're very concerned any time anything gets into the stream and disrupts the ecosystem," said Andy Parker, LeTort Regional Authority Chairman.

Parkers believes the LeTort will bounce back from this fish kill. He says the last time a fish kill happened in the LeTort was in the 90's and just two years ago there was vegetation kill, both disrupting the ecosystem.

"The stream is resilient," said Parker. "But it can only take so many of these incidences."

While Parker doesn't want to place blame on the U.S. Army War College, he believes they may have used a chemical that made its way into the LeTort.

"We need to know what was the chemical that was spilled, why it was spilled," said Parker. "I'm assuming it was an accident but we need to know that so we can come up with ways to prevent these accidents in the future."

FOX43 reached out to the U.S Army War College for comment on the fish kill but have not heard back.