× Man wanted in shooting at York block party apprehended in Virginia by U.S. Marshals

YORK COUNTY — A York man wanted firing a handgun in the area of a crowded block party last month and for striking a woman in the head with a pistol in December 2018 was arrested Friday in Suffolk, Virginia by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Suffolk Police Department Tactical Team.

Khalic Cross, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, 150 counts of reckless endangerment, and related offenses in the July 14 shots-fired incident, which occurred on the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue. One woman was injured in the shooting, police say.

He was also wanted on a parole violation stemming from the alleged assault of the woman in December 2018, authorities say.

Attempts to locate Cross in York were unsuccessful, and the Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane. Investigators pursued leads in York, Hanover, Harrisburg, and Reading in Pennsylvania; Staten Island, Queens, and Brooklyn in New York; and North Carolina and Virginia.

He was located and taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m.

Cross is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania on the charges.

“The coordination and cooperation demonstrated by law enforcement in this case led to an extremely dangerous and unpredictable fugitive being taken off the streets,” said Pane in a press release. “It is our top priority to arrest violent fugitives, especially those who have no regard for human life.”

“The York City Police Department would like to thank the efforts of all law enforcement agencies, local, county, state, and federal for their efforts in arresting Cross and his associates,” York Police said in a statement.