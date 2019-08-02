Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in York city

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle.

Emergency dispatch said a person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on South Beaver Street near Lindbergh Avenue in York City around 6:00 p.m. on August 1.

The extent of the struck person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

York City Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.

