Police are investigating shots-fired incident in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shots-fired incident in Harrisburg.

According to FOX43’s Jamie Bittner, who is at the scene, witnesses report that the shots were heard in the area of Walnut and Balm streets Friday at about 11:30 a.m.

Police are also investigating in the area of Walnut and Summit streets, Bittner said.

Police on the scene have the streets closed in the area as the investigation continues. Officers could be seen placing evidence markers on the ground in the area.

Authorities have not released any details, including whether anyone was struck or injured.

Witnesses tell FOX43 that six to eight gunshots were heard during the incident.

FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.