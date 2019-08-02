× Police: Housekeeper at Ephrata senior living community stole $30,000 in jewelry and $4,000 cash from residents

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 40-year-old Lebanon woman has been charged with eight counts of theft after a year-long investigation into missing money and jewelry at a Ephrata senior living apartment complex.

Nicole Lyn Crites was charged Friday, according to Ephrata Police. She is accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of jewelry and over $4,000 in cash from eight residents at Keystone Villa, where she was employed as a housekeeper, police say.

Over the course of the investigation, police say, officers worked with management at the Villa, located on the 100 block of North State Street. The investigation continues, and police are trying to determine if any other victims exist.

Crites was arraigned on the charges and is free on $50,000 bail.