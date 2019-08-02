Police make second arrest in Lancaster County burglary case

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a second suspect in a June 9 burglary case in Ephrata Township.

Brandi Marks, 37, of Ephrata, is charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Ephrata Borough Police.

She is accused of acting as the getaway driver for her conspirator, David Dutcher Jr., who was arrested June 20, police say. Marks allegedly had a pre-school-aged child in the vehicle with her at the time, according to police.

Police say Dutcher was arrested after a Lancaster County antiques dealer notified police to report that items he had purchased from Dutcher had appeared on a list of stolen property posted by the Ephrata Police Department’s Facebook and Crimewatch pages, police say.

The items were taken from a home on the 1200 block of Lincoln Road in Ephrata Township on June 9, according to police.

Marks was charged after a police investigation of the case. She was arraigned on the charges and is free on unsecured bail.

