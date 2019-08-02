× Police searching for two suspects from armed robbery of York beer store

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a beer store at gunpoint.

On August 1 around 9:20 p.m., police say the Buy Rite Beer store in the 300 block of South Richland Avenue in York was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects.

The suspects fled the business north on Richland Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries suffered in the incident.

The suspects are described as African American men. The first was wearing a white shirt with light colored pants and a scarf or bandana around his face.

The second was wearing a black shirt and black paints with a scarf or bandana around his face.

Police ask that if anyone may have been in the area prior to or after the robbery to contact them at 717-792-9514.