Police seek individuals wanted in connection with theft of generator from YMCA in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted in connection with the theft of a generator from the East Shore YMCA on North Front Street in Harrisburg.

The theft occurred at 1:50 p.m. on July 18.

Police allege that a man wearing an orange shirt and white baseball cap with glasses took the generator from the rear of the building and loaded it a vehicle, which is believed to be a Honda Accord.

The vehicle was driven by a man wearing a white t-shirt and a dark-colored baseball cap, police say.

Police add that the vehicle had a rear spoiler and a decal across the front windshield.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.