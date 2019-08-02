Sample your way through Kitchen Kettle Village and more for their 65th Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Kitchen Kettle Village in Lancaster is celebrating their 65th Anniversary this weekend with some fun and yummy events.

There's really something for the entire family to enjoy says Lisa Horn, their Director of Fun.

From homemade baked goods, to jams, and cheese, there is a lot to try at Kitchen Kettle Village.

The events start on Friday morning with a hospitality table, followed by evening entertainment. Some other fun treats-- if you are 65-years-old you get a free cookie, or if you purchase $65 or more worth of items your name will be entered in to win a free gift basket.

Kids can also help celebrate Yummie's Birthday at a party on Saturday with entertainment, mascots, music, and more.

On Saturday you can sample, sip, and taste your way through Kitchen Kettle Village with their Tasting Tour. You must purchase the $20 tickets online, and organizers say to do so on Friday because they sell out fast!

The Tasting Tour consists of 10 different shops, and they are all making something special for visitors to try! You can view the full list of vendors, and purchase tickets on their website.

FOX43 got a sneak peak at what some of the shops will be offering during Saturdays Tasting Tour. At Kling House you can sample the Frittata, The Olive Basin is offering up blood orange brownies, and Aged & Cured will sample goat cheese, pepperoni, crackers, and a bacon cheddar cheese.

For more information about the shops at Kitchen Kettle Village and their events you can visit their website.

They are open Monday-Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.