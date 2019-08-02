× State Police investigate hit-and-run crash on PA Turnpike

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TWP., Lebanon County — State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred Thursday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

At 9:29 p.m., State Police say a white truck with a white trailer rear ended a Mitsubishi Outlander and fled the scene.

A 54-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were injured as a result of the crash.

According to State Police, the white truck will have damage to the passenger front side of the vehicle, including a busted front bumper and busted headlight. State Police add that there should also be grill damage and black paint transfer on the white truck.

Anyone with information on the crash or garage operators who may have had contact with the white truck should contact State Police – Bowmansville at 717-445-6716.