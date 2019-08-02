× State Police: Motorcyclist fled troopers prior to deadly crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Cristian Barajas, 22, died in a crash Thursday as he was fleeing troopers in Lancaster County, according to State Police.

State Police say Barajas was on a motorcycle when they attempted to pull him over for a vehicle code violation.

Barajas failed to stop, according to State Police, and led troopers on an approximate two minute pursuit before he lost control of the 1985 Yamaha XJ 700 on Route 272, south of Lindecamp Lane.

The Fulton Township resident died at the scene.