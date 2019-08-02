× Threat of rain prompts location change for tonight’s Dauphin County Cultural Fest

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The threat of showers and thunderstorms in the area in the afternoon and early evening has prompted a change in the location of tonight’s Cultural Fest, according to the office of Dauphin County Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries, and George P. Hartwick III, hosts of the 12th annual event.

The festival will now be held at an indoor venue — the Zembo Shrine Event Complex, at 2801 N. 3rd Street in Harrisburg, the commissioners said.

Doors will open at 4 p.m.

Headlined by Grammy nominated-singer and drummer Shelia E., the festival will also feature performances by Teen Town, The Singer’s Lounge, the Coyle School of Irish Dance, Troupe Hayati, and other local talent.

There will also be crafts, face painting, giveaways, and a photo area with animal props in the Children’s Corner, which will be open from 5-8 p.m.

The event itself will run until 10 p.m. Shelia E. will take the stage at 9.

CULTURAL FEST SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

5:15 p.m. – Troupe Hayati Belly Dancers

5:30 p.m. – Halo-Halo Youth Dancers

5:45 p.m. – the Coyle School of Irish Dance

6 – 7 p.m. – Teen Town

7 p.m. – Dwennimmen African Dance Company

7:15 p.m. – The Sunshine Dance Club

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. – The Singer’s Lounge

8:30 p.m. – The MANIACZ

8:45 p.m. – The Harrisburg High School Drum Line

8:55 p.m. – Commissioners welcome and sponsor recognition

9 – 10 p.m. – Sheila E.