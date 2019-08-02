Universal Orlando Resort announces new “Epic Universe” theme park

Orlando, FL (WFTS ) — Universal Orlando Resort made an ‘epic’ announcement Thursday.

A new theme park called “Epic Universe” is coming to Orlando.

Universal says Epic Universe will offer an entirely new level of experience that will forever change theme park entertainment.

They say guests will venture beyond their wildest imagination, traveling into beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the ultimate destination.

The new park will include an entertainment center, hotels, shopping and restaurants in addition to the new theme park.

Universal has not announced exactly when the park will open or what will be in it.

Tom Williams, CEO of Universal Parks, said the park will add 14,000 jobs to Orange County with the base pay starting at $15 an hour.

He also said the new park will be minutes away from the existing Universal Orlando resort.