Urban Churn unveils new mayonnaise-flavored ice cream (Yes, really)

HARRISBURG — Urban Churn, the Harrisburg-based ice cream manufacturer, is getting into the condiment-flavored ice cream market.

Inspired by recent revelations that Oscar Meyer is marketing a hot dog-flavored ice cream and French’s unveiling of a mustard-flavored ice cream, Urban Churn says it’s partnering with Hellmann’s to create Mayonnaise Ice Cream.

“It’s truly awesome,” Urban Churn claims on its Facebook page.

So what say you, ice cream lovers? Would you try an ice cream made with mayo?