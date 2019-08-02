× Wildlife center rescues baby fox that had head stuck in jar, ‘ticks and mites’ on her

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County came to the rescue of a baby fox earlier this week.

The organization said on Facebook that it rescued the baby fox Wednesday night as she had a jar stuck on her head. The baby fox was also “very malnourished, dehydrated, and full of ticks and mites,” the post stated.

The wildlife center added that the baby fox didn’t need to be sedated because she was so exhausted and weak; though, “she’s feisty now,” the organization advised.