Brief relief from the muggy conditions is on the way, more showers and storms next week!

COLD FRONT SUNDAY: A cold front will slowly sag southward Sunday bringing some brief relief from the muggy conditions. Increasing cloud cover across the northern half of the state will be likely through the morning hours and a couple of storms are likely to develop along the front as it moves south. The front will be washing out as it progresses and will be rather moisture starved. For that reason, any precipitation in south-central PA will likely be limited to a stray thunderstorm. A nice drop off in dew points is to be expected by Sunday night and more comfortable conditions to start off the work week. Unfortunately, the relief is very brief as another wave of low pressure approaches, humidity will start to rise back up with warmer temperatures as well.

DRY START TO WORK WEEK: It is looking like we will squeeze out one dry day on Monday to start off the work week before stormy weather makes a return. Low humidity will likely be what we have to thank for dry conditions in the beginning of the week. A strong stream of moisture funnels back into the area on Tuesday, likely leading to a couple of storms in the area. We will find ourselves nestled in the warm sector Tuesday wedged between a warm front to the east and a slow moving cold front to the west. The cold front should be closing on on Wednesday bringing the best chances for widespread shower and storm activity in the middle of the week. A few storms may still linger into Thursday as well, but the overall number of storms is likely to be much lower. High pressure nudges in by Friday and dries us out heading into the weekend.

ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPERATURES: We started off the new month on an above average note and we continue to deal with temperatures that are warmer than they should be this time of year. Highs in the mid to upper 80s are likely through the week with the potential of making it to 90 as well! Overnight lows don’t give us much relief from the daytime heat because of the high humidity. At night, temperatures don’t drop below the dew points and when we have dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s, that makes for very humid and uncomfortable nights. Keep the air conditioners cranking!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash