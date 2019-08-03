× Man arrested after police find him attempting to break into a home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Fort Loudon man was arrested after police responded to a burglary call and found the man trying to break into a home, police say.

On July 30, state police responded to an active burglary on the 5000 block of Path Valley Road, Metal Township.

Police say the victim was inside the home at the time of the burglary attempt.

When police arrived, they located the man trying to break in, later identified as Chase Hartman, 21, and pursued him as he fled on foot holding a hammer and pry bar, according to police.

Police say they had to use a taser on Hartman and he was ultimately taken into custody.

Hartman is facing multiple charges including criminal attempt burglary and resisting arrest.

He is being held in Franklin County Jail.