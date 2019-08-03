Police investigating Harrisburg shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Harrisburg Police responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 300 block of South 13th Street around 8:40 p.m.

Police say the victim was located and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Harrisburg Police are seeking information about this incident, and ask anyone with information to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

