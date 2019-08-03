× Police: One person stabbed in Chambersburg during domestic dispute

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital this morning after she was stabbed several times during a physical domestic dispute, police say.

Police say when they arrived at the scene on the 500 block of South Main Street in Chambersburg, they found the female victim with several stab wounds.

The suspect was identified as Ashley S. Davis who was taken into custody at the scene but later transported to the hospital for injuries he sustained from attempting to break into the victim’s house, according to police.

Police say this was an isolated incident between the two people who know each other.