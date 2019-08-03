Remembrance ceremony held for York County Civil War veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH YORK, Pa. - Marines and community members gathered Saturday morning to pay tribute to one of our nation's heroes.

A remembrance ceremony for Sergeant John Henry Denig was held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in North York. Denig was born in 1838 and served as a marine during the Civil War. Sgt. Denig received the medal of honor for his heroic actions at the battle of mobile bay in 18-64.

"It's our history," Phil Frigm, Junior Past Commandant, Marine Corp League, said. "It's our tradition. As marines, it certainly is our tradition to honor marines and J. Henry Denig is the only Marine that we are aware of in York County from the Civil War and we have decided that we will do this every year to honor him."

Prospect Hill Cemetery serves as the final resting place for more than one thousand civil war soldiers.