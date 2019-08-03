× Spectator killed after sprint car crash at Williams Grove Speedway

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man died at Williams Grove Speedway Friday night after he was struck by a sprint car following a crash.

Richard E. Speck Jr., 67, of Mechanicsburg was sitting in the back of his pick-up truck, parked along the infield fence, when two sprint cars crashed sending one over the infield fence and striking Speck, according to the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

Speck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation by State Police, the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office and track officials.

40.213269 -77.008031