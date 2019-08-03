× Spectator killed after sprint car crashes over fence at Williams Grove Speedway

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. –Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a spectator at Williams Grove Speedway in Monroe Township is hit by sprint car and dies.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

Police say 67-year-old Richard Speck, who is a push truck driver, was sitting in the back of his pickup truck when a sprint race car lost control and flipped over infield where he was parked.

Speck was pronounced dead at the scene.

“They immediately cleared everyone from the scene, I could hear track officials yelling at people to get back, they got the medics in there right away and blocked the view of the spectators,” said one man in the crowd.

The accident happened on the same night of a memorial race for Bill Kimmel — a man who was killed at the same racetrack in 2007.

Williams Grove Speedway wrote in part quote: “The staff and management of Williams Grove Speedway express its deepest sympathy to the victim’s family during this tragic time. The track also extends its deepest care and concern for all of those affected by the accident including spectators, drivers, teams and track personnel.” -Williams Grove Speedway

Family friends say Richard Speck was a kind man with a big heart.

“A lot of people say words to tell you what they are going to do, Rick Speck demonstrated that through his life,” said Scott Dunwoody, family friend.

“He took care of our lawn, our outside for months without even asking a question when I was sick. There aren’t too many people who demonstrate friendship all the time without saying a whole lot but that’s who he was,” he added.

Speck leaves behind a wife, kids and grandchildren.

State Police are investigating the incident.

40.213269 -77.008031