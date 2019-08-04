Bell Socialization hosts 4th Annual Big Bed Race in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK - Bell Socialization Services hosted its 4th annual Big Bed Race on Sunday.

17 teams of 5 people dressed up a mattress, put on some wheels on it, and took to racing.

The event raises money and awareness for services offered by Bell to the community.

"We are helping people with their daily lives," said Averie Clark, Dir. of community engagement at Bell Socialization, "we are helping them with just the general things that they are doing to live the same kinds of independent lives that everybody is, and making sure that they are figuring out what is good for their life."

The event kicked-off with a parade of beds where teams got to show off their creativity and decoration skills.