Bret Michaels’ father dies after cardiac arrest left him on life support

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Bret Michaels has released a statement on his website, announcing the death of his father.

The former Mechanicsburg resident had rescheduled his upcoming weekend shows after his father suffered cardiac arrest.

According to a post on Michaels’ Instagram account from August 1, Wally Sychak, his father, suffered cardiac arrest and was on a ventilator and being kept alive by life support.

The post reads: