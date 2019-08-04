Community leaders and dozens of people gather for ‘We Stand for Welcome’ event in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lancaster - Local leaders and dozens gathered in Penn Square out of solidarity for refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers on Saturday.

This is not a time to close down our borders, said Church World Service board member and Lancaster resident, Nancy Bonalumi.

"We have plenty of space and opportunity unlimited space and opportunity for people to absorb into our life and into our country and become part of us. That's America," said Bonalumi.

Lancaster Mayor, Danene Sorace, joined advocate groups to show support for the refugee resettlement program. The Church World Service hosted the event in a national rise against the zeroing out of the program.

"We as a community are standing in solidarity today with swift action," said Stephanie Gromek, development and communications coordinator with the CWS Lancaster, "so that that conversation doesn't become action and something that's put into place."

The gathering is one of many events and rallies going on throughout the nation.

Event organizers hope the event will serve as a call to action for people to contact their representatives in Congress, to push back the ban on asylum seekers.