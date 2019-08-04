Cool front crosses through bringing brief relief from high humidity!

COLD FRONT CROSSING: A weak cold front swings through the area this afternoon, stalling out along the PA-MD border. This cool front will bring some brief relief from the high humidity by knocking back out dew points a bit. With the front stalled out just to our south, there will likely be plenty of cloud cover during the overnight period. Clouds will act as a blanket to us tonight and not allow temperatures to drop as much as they would under clear skies. Still, it should be a noticeable difference from the previous nights with lower humidity and cooler temperatures.

HUMIDITY QUICKLY RECOVERS: Monday should start off on a nice and comfortable note with a bit of morning cloud cover and cooler temperatures with low humidity. As we push through the day on Monday, the stationary front to our south will slowly pick up movement retreating back northward. This will put south-central PA in a convergence zone where some stray storms could develop. High pressure will be in control and with relatively low dew points, it will be hard for any significant storm activity to develop. As high pressure slides offshore, return flow with southerly winds will mean higher humidity making a return. Again, any storm activity Monday should be limited to a stray storm.

MORE STORMS MID-WEEK: Unfortunately, we don’t get much of a break from the high humidity and storm chances. With the coming days, storms only become more numerous. As multiple waves of low pressure approach dragging cool fronts through the area, we will be monitoring chances for storms Tuesday through Thursday. Tuesday looks to feature a couple storms towards the late afternoon and evening hours. The best day for scattered to widespread showers and storms is likely to be Wednesday as the cold front closes in. By Thursday the front should be through, but looks to stall out briefly allowing for a few more storms to brew. We dry out by the end of the work week bringing some dry time and cooler temperatures for next weekend!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash