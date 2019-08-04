Local children get school supplies in 10th annual Back-to-School Giveaway in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEELTON, Dauphin County - The Islamic Circle of North America Relief Pennsylvania hosted its 10th Annual Back-To-School Giveaway on Saturday.

The non-profit organization gave away more than 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies to local children in need.

It's all part of the organization's #OneNationOneCause Back2School Drive to help under-served residents of all racial and ethnic backgrounds.

"Education is power right," said Razin Karu, outreach coordinator with the ICNA Relief Pennsylvania, "and when we say education is power what we also mean is that we need to equip all kids with supplies with book bags with everything that they need to succeed in school. So, we want to give them all that they need so that they can succeed in their classrooms."

ICNA Relief Pennsylvania gave away more than 50,000 backpacks in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.