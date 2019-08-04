People have fun at baby goat yoga class in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County - People got to practice some yoga in the company of adorable baby goats.

Yogis of every skill level relaxed while connecting with nature and 12 baby Pigmee goats for an hour at the Amish Farm and House.

The farm hosted the classes for the 2nd year and while classes may be a bit challenging, said organizer Jamie Burkhart.

"What makes it so much fun is that they're playful and they're babies. So just like a puppy, they want to play. they're curious about people so they'll jump on top of you and underneath of you and they love to cuddle and they love to kiss. but they also love to nibble on hair on shirts, so they're just all-around curious people," said Burkhart.

If you're interested in participating in goat yoga. The Amish Farm and House will host more classes throughout the month.

