Police: One dead after single-vehicle crash on I-81, East Pennsboro Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say one man died after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

Richard A. Mott, 72, lost control of his vehicle while he was attempting to merge into the center lane of Interstate 81 northbound near mile marker 63.8, according to the police investigation.

State police say, Mott, of Rockledge, Florida over-corrected, entered the grassy median and struck a small embankment causing his vehicle to overturn.

The vehicle rolled several times, traveling back across the travel lanes where it came to a final rest on the right side of the roadway, according to police.

Mott was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital where he was pronounced dead.