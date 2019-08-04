× Rideshare driver struck on the head with gun

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One man was arrested and police are still searching for a second after they allegedly assaulted a rideshare driver on Friday night.

Police say the rideshare driver went to the police station to report the incident shortly after it happened.

The victim told police he picked up a man on the 500 block of Howard Avenue but then told him to get out of his vehicle after they had a disagreement. The victim said there was a second man who stood outside the driver’s door and that that second man struck the victim on his head several times with a handgun.

The driver alleged that the man he had picked up, still in the rear passenger seat of his vehicle, pulled out a handgun, pointed it at him and demanded money.

The victim said he drove off and when he stopped, the passenger, later identified as Michael Baker, 19, got out of the vehicle.

The victim then drove to the police station.

Police say the driver showed them interior dash-camera footage of the incident and could see the passenger but not the second suspect.

What police did see was the second man’s hand holding a gun and striking the victim, according to their report.

The victim described the second man as black, 25-35 years old, stocky build, short hair, and scruffy facial hair.

Early Saturday morning, police responded to a domestic dispute where a woman reported an unknown man pulled out a handgun.

When police arrived, they identified Baker from the rideshare camera footage, and he was taken into custody.

Police say they found Baker in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that had been reported stolen.

Baker is now facing charges for robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, and terrorist threats among others.

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.