York hosts 6th annual Equality Fest

YORK, Pa. - A celebration in York brought people together, regardless of their gender, sex, or race.

The 6th annual Equality Fest celebrates marriage equality, people's rights, and activism in York County. More than a thousand people attending for a day of love and acceptance. Vendors, live music, pop-up theaters, and more all made for a good time. Organizers said it's a great way to allow the community to support one another.

"It's really important to understand that York is a place where everyone can live together in peace if we're just willing to partner with each other and learn more about each other," Carla Christopher, the founder and president of Equality Fest, said. "So, why not take the chance to learn more about the people who live and work right next to you. So, that you can really celebrate those folks instead of being afraid of ask the questions and build the relationships."

Equality Fest also celebrated the opening of the LGBT Center in York, which opened earlier this year.