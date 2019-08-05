A short break from high humidity Monday with a stray thunderstorm or two possible

DRY & WARM START TO THE WEEK: It’s a mainly dry start to the week, with a brief dip in humidity too. The humidity levels come down a bit through Monday morning under mostly clear skies. Temperatures begin in the 60s to lower 70s. Another toasty afternoon is ahead, but it won’t get as warm as the other day. Expect sunshine mixed with clouds, and there’s also a small chance for a stray thunderstorm or most, but many stay dry. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. The humidity starts to increase again later during the day. Skies are partly clear through the night. Expect overnight lows in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. It’s muggy again by daybreak. Tuesday stays muggy, but it’s also a bit warmer too. Temperatures are back to near 90 degrees in many locations. Heat indices for some could feel like the lower 90s during the middle of the afternoon. There’s still the chance for a couple thunderstorms, but most should stay dry once again.

MIDWEEK T-STORM CHANCES: A better chance for some showers and thunderstorms arrives for the middle of the week as the next cold front crosses through Central PA, and this one brings a change in air mass once it clears the region. Before that happens, Wednesday brings partly sunny skies with the chance for some afternoon thunderstorms. Temperatures are in the upper 80s again, with many locations pushing 90 degrees. The front is south of the region on Thursday, but it’s close enough that a couple thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Temperatures are still toasty, and the humidity is still uncomfortable. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. The front clears the region through Friday, and a nice change settle into the region. Humidity levels drop to more comfortable levels, and so do temperatures. Expect those readings in the lower to middle 80s.

NICE WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is looking rather pleasant for the Commonwealth! Low humidity levels remain through Saturday! It’s a very comfortable start, with seasonably cool lows in the upper 50s to middle 60s! The rest of the day brings plenty of sunshine and quiet, seasonable conditions. Temperatures are in the lower 80s. Humidity levels remain comfortable, but they start to increase just a bit on Sunday. However, it’s a small increase that won’t bother most. Temperatures increase a bit too with plenty of sunshine. Expect afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels