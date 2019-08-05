× Baltimore man faces preliminary hearing on drug charges stemming from Hanover traffic stop

YORK COUNTY — A 22-year-old Baltimore man is awaiting a preliminary hearing for drug offenses, traffic violations and providing false identification to a police officer stemming from a January traffic stop in Penn Township, court documents say.

Rashon Malik Brown, a.k.a. Andre Malik Evans is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to a police officer, driving without a license, and operating a vehicle without valid inspection, according to court documents. He faces a preliminary hearing on August 16.

Police pulled Brown over in the area of York and Center streets in Hanover on the morning of January 14 after observing his vehicle did not have an inspection sticker, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. The officer noticed that Brown and a passenger switched places as he was contacting dispatch, the complaint states.

Brown allegedly identified himself to police as “Andre Avans,” with a birthdate of March 27, 1997, the complaint states. He later provided a second — and also invalid — birthdate of October 17, 1993, after police informed him there was a problem with verifying his identity, the complaint says.

The officer reported detecting the odor of burnt marijuana in the vehicle. The passenger admitted there was marijuana in the back of the car and gave the officer two plastic bags full of suspected marijuana, the complaint states. Police then searched the vehicle and discovered 44 small plastic canisters of suspected cocaine, along with two razor blades, a dinner plate, and a small metal scale covered with suspected cocaine residue, according to police.

Brown allegedly admitted to owning the marijuana, but claimed he did not know about the other items in the vehicle, police say.