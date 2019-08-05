× Coroner IDs man who was struck, killed by train in Fairview Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man struck and killed by a Norfolk Southern Train in Fairview Township over the weekend.

The coroner’s office says 25-year-old Ryan Amspacher, of Cumberland County, was fishing from a bridge in the area of Hess Alley and Radesky Street with a family member Sunday when its believed they were startled by an oncoming train.

The two individuals appeared to run ahead of the train before Amspacher was struck, which occurred around 4:17 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office was dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:46 p.m. Amspacher died at the scene.

It’s not known whether the second individual was also hit by the train or was injured while running, the coroner’s office notes. His condition is not known at this time.