Coroner called to scene of crash in York County

Posted 4:33 AM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:00AM, August 5, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner is on the scene of a crash.

Emergency dispatch says the coroner was called to the scene of a crash on Windsor Road near Jefferson Lane in Windsor Township around 3:15 a.m. on August 5.

There is no word on how many people have been injured in the crash or how many vehicles are involved.

As a result of the crash, all lanes of Windsor Road are closed between Delta Road and Valley Road.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.