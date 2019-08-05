× Coroner called to scene of crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner is on the scene of a crash.

Emergency dispatch says the coroner was called to the scene of a crash on Windsor Road near Jefferson Lane in Windsor Township around 3:15 a.m. on August 5.

There is no word on how many people have been injured in the crash or how many vehicles are involved.

As a result of the crash, all lanes of Windsor Road are closed between Delta Road and Valley Road.

Crash with response – All lanes CLOSED Windsor Rd between Delta Rd and Valley Rd #WindsorTownship York Co — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) August 5, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.