Coroner releases name of 20-year-old man who died in single-vehicle crash in Windsor Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Update: The 20-year-old man who died following a single-vehicle crash in Windsor Township early Monday has been identified as Logan Glatfelter, a resident of Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Previous: A 20-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency dispatch says the coroner was called to the scene of a crash on Windsor Road near Jefferson Lane in Windsor Township around 3:15 a.m. on August 5.

Police say that a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Windsor Road struck a utility pole after hitting a fire hydrant.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, failed to negotiate a left hand curve, and the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway, according to the police release.

Upon arrival, police found the driver deceased.

He will be identified pending notification of next of kin.

As a result of the crash, all lanes of Windsor Road were closed between Delta Road and Valley Road for a few hours.

Crash with response – All lanes CLOSED Windsor Rd between Delta Rd and Valley Rd #WindsorTownship York Co — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) August 5, 2019

