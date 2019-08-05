LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 16: Outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles enters the field ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to miss several weeks with knee sprain
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 16: Outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles enters the field ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles will be without a key linebacker for a number of weeks.
According to multiple reports, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is expected to miss several weeks, including possibly into the regular season, after suffering an MCL sprain.
Grugier-Hill, 25, appeared in all 16 games for the team last season, including making 10 starts.