× Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to miss several weeks with knee sprain

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles will be without a key linebacker for a number of weeks.

According to multiple reports, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is expected to miss several weeks, including possibly into the regular season, after suffering an MCL sprain.

Grugier-Hill, 25, appeared in all 16 games for the team last season, including making 10 starts.

Now, he is expected to miss an extended period.