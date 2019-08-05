× Hanover Police seek help in identifying suspect in strong-arm robbery

HANOVER — Police are investigating a suspected strong-arm robbery that occurred Saturday night at a Hanover business.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Carlisle Street, Hanover Borough Police say.

According to police, the pictured suspect entered the business and requested change from an employee there. When the employee opened the cash register, police say, the man reached over the counter, grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, and fled, exiting the scene in a dark gray Honda that was last seen traveling west on Kuhn Drive.

The suspect is described as a white male between 5-8 and 6-0 tall, with average build. He was wearing a black and white flowered floppy hat, white-framed sunglasses, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt, and light-colored khaki shorts with black and white shoes.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information about the incident, or who may know the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575.