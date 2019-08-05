HS teacher in Lancaster allegedly exposed himself to student, sent inappropriate pictures and a video to him

LANCASTER — A music teacher at JP McCaskey High School has been placed on administrative leave — per the School District of Lancaster — following accusations that he attempted to pursue a sexual relationship with a student between 2011 and 2015.

The victim, who was between the ages of 14 and 17, advised that his contact with Timothy Sterner, 52, occurred during and after school hours as well as at the teacher’s East Hempfield Township home and other locations throughout Lancaster County, according to charging documents.

Sterner, who police allege insisted the victim call him “pops,” spent countless hours with the victim and used what police describe as “grooming behaviors,” in which Sterner allegedly took the victim out to meals and on shopping trips, provided the victim with money, a cellphone and service plan, and paid a large portion of the victim’s trip to Europe so they could travel together, charging documents say.

The victim also reported that Sterner showed him pornography on his cellphone or computer and Sterner allegedly asked the victim to engage in sexual acts with him.

Further accusations against Sterner include him exposing himself to the victim, and sending inappropriate pictures and a video to the victim.

Sterner faces a slew of charges, including criminal attempt – institutional sexual assault of a minor, criminal solicitation – institutional sexual assault of a minor, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors, criminal use of a communications facility, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent exposure, obscene and other sexual materials and performances, and endangering the welfare of children.

Sterner is being held at Lancaster County Prison on $2 million bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 16.