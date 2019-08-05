× Klingerstown man facing charges after allegedly attacking man with machete during altercation

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa.– A Klingerstown man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a man with a machete during an altercation.

Noah Vitrano, 35, is facing aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and simple assault, among other related charges.

On August 4 around 5:00 a.m., police responded to a reported domestic incident at a home in the 100 block of Main Street in Klingerstown.

Police found that Vitrano had attacked a man with a machete during a domestic altercation.

The victim suffered numerous lacerations, and was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Vitrano fled the scene, but was apprehended later in the afternoon by State Police.

He was arraigned and committed to Schuylkill County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.