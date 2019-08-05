× Man arrested after he allegedly made threats toward Temple University, police while purchasing ammo

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Northampton County man accused of making threats toward Temple University and its police department while purchasing ammunition from Walmart last week has been arrested, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

The threats were allegedly made by 29-year-old Patrick Buhler Wednesday night at a Walmart in Tullytown, Bucks County.

A store employee — who reported the incident — told police that he overheard Buhler’s conversation with another customer, which was about the university, who patrolled the campus, what the department’s response time is and “that he purchased the 20 bullets because he knows that cops where bullet proof vests,” according to charging documents.

Police also spoke with that customer, who advised — and confirmed — what the employee overheard.

“During this conversation, (the customer) advised that the unknown customer began to ask questions about Temple University, their security and police,” charging documents stated. “(The customer) replied that he didn’t know much about them and the unknown customer stated that you will see him in the news in the next two weeks.”

Police wrote in the charging documents that they located Buhler at one of his addresses and he was wearing the same style shirt as seen in video footage viewed earlier from Walmart surveillance.

Buhler told police that he did have a conversation with another person in the store and that this was “one big f*** up on my part,” adding that he insinuated violent things but he didn’t know what he was thinking when he said them.

The DA’s Office advised that Buhler had visited multiple Walmart stores when he made additional purchases of ammunition, knives and small-cylinder propane bottles, and a two-way radio and binoculars.

According to charging documents, Buhler was arrested in New Jersey in April for weapons offenses in which he illegally possessed assault type weapons, rifles and handguns, as well as large capacity magazines and multiple rounds of prohibited ammunition.

Buhler has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment, court documents show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 3.