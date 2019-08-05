× Man facing charges after traffic stop in Carlisle reveals heroin, marijuana, and crack cocaine

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after a traffic stop revealed heroin, marijuana, and crack cocaine.

Richard Joynes, 36, is facing possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of heroin, among other related charges.

On August 4 around 1:00 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the first block of West Penn Street in Carlisle.

Police say that they observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, leading to a search that uncovered a large amount of suspected cocaine, multiple bundles of heroin, multiple bags of marijuana, and a bag of crack cocaine.

Police say that Joynes behavior was indicative of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was transported to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment, and will now face charges.