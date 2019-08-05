× Man who fled detectives in York City had about 10 grams of heroin in vehicle, police allege

YORK — A man who fled police last week in York City allegedly had about 10 grams of heroin inside his vehicle.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Friday when two detectives observed a “known drug user/distributor of controlled substances” exchanging money with an individual in a vehicle in the 700 block of Roosevelt Avenue, charging documents say.

Police followed the vehicle and a detective attempted to pull it over when authorities saw the occupants throw a quantity of heroin out of the passenger window. That’s when the vehicle fled at high rate of speed.

According to charging documents, the vehicle was stopped in the 600 block of Madison Avenue and 33-year-old Cleve Smith, of Luzerne County, advised that the vehicle was his and he had approximately 10 grams of heroin in a book bag in the trunk. It’s alleged that Smith was in possession of the heroin to sell it.

Smith faces charges of possession with intent to deliver and fleeing or attempting to elude officer, court documents show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 16.