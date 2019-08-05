Muggy conditions make a return tomorrow along with higher storm chances!

HUMIDITY ON THE RISE: It was a comfortable start to our Monday with low dew points and cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, that trend doesn’t last for all that long. A weak area of high pressure has eroded and southerly flow has kicked back in. That will start to pull higher humidity back into the area over the next 24 hours. The muggies make a return for Tuesday with warmer temperatures and dew points in the upper 60s. High humidity sticks around through most of the rest of the week with plenty of shower and storm chances. A big drop in humidity arrives late this week as a dip in the jet stream brings more comfortable conditions our way right in time for the weekend.

STORMY DAYS AHEAD: As the humidity makes a return so do higher chances for storms in the coming days. A slow moving cold front will be on the move over the next couple of days, ushering back the higher humidity and wet weather. As the front gets closer and closer our storm chances increase. A few storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, but the better chance for more widespread shower and storms activity looks to be Wednesday. By early morning, the cold front will be right over western PA bringing it within the closest distance mid-week. The front is slow to cross through and likely stalls out Thursday. That means Thursday should be a mainly dry day, but as the front picks up movement again, there’s a chance for a couple late thunderstorms likely during the overnight period Thursday into Friday. We end off the work week on a dry note and next weekend is looking beautiful!

WARM TEMPERATURES: Despite the rain chances over the next couple of days, temperatures will remain above average for this time of year! We will be making a run for 90 degrees multiple times this week, and the rest of the week will feature upper 80s! We’ve already past the peak of the hottest temperatures during the year, but Mother Nature looks to keep us warm with no real extended relief in sight from the hot temperatures!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann