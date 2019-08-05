Officials: Townhouse is unlivable after two-alarm fire in York County

Posted 10:05 PM, August 5, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials said Monday night that a townhouse in Fairview Township is unlivable after a two-alarm fire.

Crews responded to the residence in the 300 block of Weatherstone Drive around 7:50 p.m.

Fire caused extensive damage to the back and attic of the home but crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to any other dwellings, officials said.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family members.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.