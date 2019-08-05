× Officials: Townhouse is unlivable after two-alarm fire in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fire officials said Monday night that a townhouse in Fairview Township is unlivable after a two-alarm fire.

Crews responded to the residence in the 300 block of Weatherstone Drive around 7:50 p.m.

Fire caused extensive damage to the back and attic of the home but crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to any other dwellings, officials said.

No one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced family members.