Phillies option 3B Maikel Franco to AAA

PHILADELPHIA– One of the longest tenured players on the Phillies’ roster has been sent to the minor leagues.

On Sunday, the team optioned 3B Maikel Franco to AAA Lehigh Valley.

Franco, 26, had been a fixture in the Phillies’ lineup since the middle of the 2015 season.

However, he has seen his playing time decrease in 2019, and he has responded by hitting .231 with 15 HR’s and 47 RBI’s.

Now, IF/OF Scott Kingery is expected to get the majority of the time at the hot corner.