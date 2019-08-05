× Pirates release 3B Jung Ho Kang

PITTSBURGH– The long maligned journey of 3B Jung Ho Kang and the Pittsburgh Pirates has come to a close.

The team has released Kang after designating him for assignment late last week.

Kang, 32, was in the midst of his first full season since 2016, after getting a DUI in South Korea and dealing with legal & visa issues.

However, it has not been the comeback Kang had hoped for, as he has hit a lowly .169 with 10 HR’s and 24 RBI’s in 65 games.

Now, Kang is free to sign with any team.