× Police arrest 4 suspects in July 28 shooting that left one person injured in Lancaster

LANCASTER — Police have arrested four suspects in connection to a July 28 shooting that left one man injured on the first block of West Filbert Street in Lancaster.

The incident occurred around 12:53 p.m., police say. Officers at the scene found a 52-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs and groin. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was working on his car when the four suspects approached him, allegedly looking for another person who was not present. After a verbal confrontation, one of the four suspects handed a gun to another suspect, who allegedly fired the shot that wounded the victim.

After an investigation, Lancaster Police arrested:

Farhad Wahidullah , 27, of the 1st block of Ramsgate Lane, Manor Twp.: (Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy- Aggravated Assault, Persons Not To Possess (etc.) Firearms, Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License, Receiving Stolen Property and Recklessly Endangering Another Person). He was taken into custody on Saturday, police say.

, 27, of the 1st block of Ramsgate Lane, Manor Twp.: (Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy- Aggravated Assault, Persons Not To Possess (etc.) Firearms, Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License, Receiving Stolen Property and Recklessly Endangering Another Person). He was taken into custody on Saturday, police say. Nicholas Rosario , 20, of 600 block of St. Joseph St.: (Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy Aggravated Assault, Receiving Stolen Property and Recklessly Endangering Another Person). He was taken into custody on Saturday, according to police.

, 20, of 600 block of St. Joseph St.: (Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy Aggravated Assault, Receiving Stolen Property and Recklessly Endangering Another Person). He was taken into custody on Saturday, according to police. Jonathan Lopez , 18, of the 700 block of High Street Lancaster, was charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy- Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Terroristic Threats. He was taken into custody on Sunday, police say.

, 18, of the 700 block of High Street Lancaster, was charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy- Aggravated Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Terroristic Threats. He was taken into custody on Sunday, police say. Jamareon Johnson, 15, of the 200 block of E. Walnut St.: (Aggravated Assault and Criminal Conspiracy- Aggravated Assault). Johnson will be tried as an adult in the case. He was taken into custody on Saturday, police say.

Police say Lopez told the victim before the shooting, “If your man ain’t here, you’re going to get it.” Wahidullah then allegedly removed a handgun from the waistband of his pants and handed it to Rosario, who shot the victim in the leg. The four suspects then fled from the scene, police say.

A resident of Manor Street alerted investigating officers to a handgun that had been discarded on a roof near where the shooting occurred. The firearm, a Kel-Tec 9mm handgun, was recovered, police say. Investigators determined the handgun had been reported stolen to West Lampeter Township Police.

All four suspects were committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail following their arraignments, police say.