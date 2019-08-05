× Police arrest suspect in two thefts at Lancaster Walmart

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing men’s clothes and a computer from a Lancaster Walmart in separate incidents late last year and in February.

Jose Alberto Negron is charged with two counts of retail theft in the incidents, which occurred on Dec. 2, 2018 and February 1, police say.

Negron allegedly stole two computers and men’s clothing from the store — valued at $809.92 — in the December incident, and took one computer and more men’s clothes in the second incident. The total loss in the latter theft was $445.87, police say.

Police arrested Negron on August 1. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison.